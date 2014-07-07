Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club hosts Samuel Ryder Golf Day

The Samuel Ryder Golf Day raises £30,000 at Stratford-on Avon Golf Club in aid of the Shakespeare Hospice’s new Building the Future Together Appeal.

The Shakespeare Hospice’s new Building the Future Together Appeal moved closer to its £1.2 million target after The Murphy Salisbury Lodders Samuel Ryder Golf Day raised £30,000 at Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club.

The Shakespeare Hospice’s new Building the Future Together appeal is funding the bespoke new build facilities and the development of new services for young people.

The building work, which is almost completed, will create dedicated space in the hospice tailored for young people, providing compassionate care in a modern, comfortable and safe environment.

The 15th anniversary of the Hospice was celebrated by a host of celebrities from TV, sport and the music world, who joined the top PGA professionals from across the region with golfers from local clubs and businesses.

These included F1 driver Johnny Herbert, Jasper Carrott, Bev Bevan (ELO Drummer), cricketers Gladstone Small, Andy Lloyd and footballers Dean Saunders and Gary Barnett amongst others.

Ryder Cup heroes Paul Broadhurst and David Gilford also showed off their talents, both on the golf course and during the after dinner Question Time, and were honoured to become linked to Samuel Ryder by meeting 102 year old Prim Conway.

Prim, a life member and Vice President at Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club remembered the founder of the Ryder Cup well during his days as Captain and Vice President of the Club, and was equally thrilled to share her special connections with golf’s most influential benefactor.

Breaking new records was also the order of the day as Peter Streeter from Lincoln Golf Centre set a new professional course record with a magnificent 9 under par round of 63 to win the Murphy Salisbury Salver and £1,000 first prize.

The winning team and recipients of the Samuel Ryder Memorial Salver, presented by Richard Ollis, with a net score of 128 – 16 under par, were Golf Monthly’s Paul O’Hagan, Mike Gregg, Gerry O’Hagan and Aaron Lansberry.

The Ladies team prize also marked a home win for Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club, represented by Isobel Ollis, Ileen Fisher and Kay Garman with their professional Craig Phillips from Nuneaton Golf Club.

The staging of this inaugural event was inspired by Francis Prentice MBE, a founding trustee of The Shakespeare Hospice and member of Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club.

Overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and its success he has already announced plans for its return to Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club in two years’ time when the 41st Ryder Cup will be held at Hazeltine National GC, Chaska, Minnesota, USA in 2016.