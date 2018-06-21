Play in the BMW Golf Cup International at Woburn

Golf Monthly readers are being offered the exclusive opportunity to play in the Regional Final for the BMW Golf Cup International over the superb Marquess Course at Woburn with a chance to go on and compete in the National and World Finals in St Andrews and Mexico.

Watching an event like last week’s thrilling U.S. Open, many of us will imagine what it would be like to participate in an international competition, to test our golfing skills against other players from all over the globe. Would we have the mental fortitude to hold our nerve down the stretch, to hole that winning putt? It’s fun to dream but it would be even more fun to make it a reality. If you qualify through the Regional and National Finals of the BMW Golf Cup International, you will have the opportunity to represent the UK and compete against golfers from some 45 nations in Mexico next March.

BMW is offering an exclusive opportunity for Golf Monthly readers to compete in the Regional Final of the BMW Golf Cup International over the brilliant Marquess Course at Woburn on Thursday 26 July.

Opened for play in 2000, the Marquess is the most recent addition to Woburn’s impressive portfolio of courses and it’s recognised as one of England’s very best inland layouts ranked at No71 in Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses in GB&I.

The course is carved through huge mature trees as generous fairways sweep to large, undulating putting surfaces. The Marquess has been the venue for the British Masters on three occasions, most recently in 2015, where England’s Matt Fitzpatrick took the honours.

The competition is open to amateur golfers of all abilities aged 21 years and over who hold an official CONGU Competition Handicap. Play will be in three categories; Men 0-12 Handicap, Men 13-28 Handicap & Ladies 0-28 Handicap.

This is the first time that BMW has opened entry to a Regional Final to all golfers. The event is usually reserved for BMW customers but not in this instance. The cost of entering is just £215, which includes the day at Woburn and entry into the National and World finals should you qualify.

And you get so much more for your entry fee on the day at Woburn than just the golf. Also included is

Goodie bag of gifts on arrival

Breakfast prior to play

Lunch after golf

Complimentary bar for the full day

Refreshments on the course

Prizes for the leading scorers together with the chance to progress to St Andrews

To enter the BMW Golf Cup International Regional Final at Woburn on 26 July with a chance to qualify for the National and World Finals, click here.

Leading players from that event will progress to the National Final to be contested over the incredible Castle Course at St Andrews. The leading player in each category at the National Final will go on to the World Final in Mexico where they will enjoy five days of competitive golf and world-class hospitality.

The BMW Golf Cup International is the world’s largest international tournament series for amateur golfers. Last year, there were over 100,000 entrants who competed in over 1,000 regional qualifiers around the world. Qualifiers representing 45 nations contested the final at the magnificent Fancourt Golf Resort in South Africa.

The leading three players from the two men’s categories and the ladies’ winner at Woburn will go on to the National Final in St Andrews where they will stay in the world-renowned Old Course hotel and play golf over the superb Castle Course. Qualifiers for St Andrews will enjoy two nights’ accommodation in the Old Course Hotel with cocktail reception and welcome dinner, two rounds (practice and competition) on the Castle Course then a champagne reception and presentation dinner back at the hotel.

Set on the cliffs around Kinkell Ness to the south and east of St Andrews, the Castle Course was constructed to a design by David McLay Kidd. Built on land used over the centuries for hunting then farming, the terrain has been sculpted to create a natural looking course with rolling fairways and severely undulating greens. Hugging the rugged coastline, the course offers stunning views out to sea and down to the historic town of St Andrews.

The three category winners at St Andrews will go on to the World Final in Mexico next March where they will form a team of three representing BMW UK. Qualifiers for the World Final receive: return flights from the UK, five nights’ accommodation, food and beverages at formal functions from Monday to Friday and five days of golf.

Aside from offering these tremendous prizes, the BMW regional qualifiers are always supremely sociable events with like-minded golfers enjoying the hospitality and the competition. Whether you enter with friends or as an individual, you’re certain to have a superb day at one of the country’s leading golfing destinations.

For further information or if you require help with the registration process please do not hesitate to contact a member of the BMW Golf Team on 0118 932 4245 or by email to events@bmwgolfteam.co.uk