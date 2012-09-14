Trevose Golf & Country Club launches history book

Trevose Golf & Country Club in Cornwall has released a book tracing the club’s history from the early 1920s to the end of December 2011.

The book – ‘Trevose Golf & Country Club – A Golfing Gem on the North Cornwall Coast’ – was written by club member Ray Ramm, with a foreword by golfing legend Peter Alliss.

Sixty two archive pictures and 126 modern images help comprise the 275-page, 90,000 word book, which is divided into 12 chapters.

It will give readers a fascinating insight into every aspect of the club, including how the original owner engaged the services of revered architect Harry S. Colt.

The book also included detail on Trevose’s stunning location, the history of the immediate area, how the club became established, influential people and staff, how to play the championship course and much more.

The championship course is recognised – both at home and abroad – as a top-tier location, and was afforded a place in Golf Monthly’s most recent Top 100 Courses list.

Nick Gammon, Trevose’s Managing Director, said: “The Board requested a book of high quality, which would reflect the aim we seek to achieve in all departments of the club’s business.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“Ray has given us this beautifully produced, comprehensive volume of which we can all be proud. My thanks go to him and the people or organisation that co-operated with him.”

Copies of the book can be purchased from the reception office at Trevose Golf & Country Club on 01841 520208. To see a presentation, visit www.trevose-gc.co.uk.