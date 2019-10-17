Great chance to join the Golf Monthly team

Videographer Needed! Join The Golf Monthly Team

TI Media are recruiting a Videographer to work on Golf Monthly.

First published over 100 years ago, Golf Monthly has successfully transitioned from being a heritage print magazine into a truly modern multi-platform title. Through its’ expert, engaging content, the brand regularly speaks to millions of golfers about the game they love. As part of Golf Monthly’s digital growth, the brand is now looking for a Videographer on a 12 month fixed term contract.

Working as part of a small team, you will be passionate about creating engaging, exciting video content that will entertain and grow our audience across a range of different platforms.

You’ll work with our journalists and instructors to film and edit consistently high-quality videos for distribution on the Golf Monthly website, YouTube and social media.

You will have demonstrable experience shooting and editing editorial-style videos with an eye for clear storytelling and/or expert advice. This could be via an existing employment, freelance roles or high-quality university projects.

You will:

Report to the Digital Editor

Shoot and edit video content specifically tailored to different platforms

Work alongside the digital team to create bespoke, engaging short-form content for social

Work with advertisers to deliver videos to commercial briefs and/or contracted aims

Be part of the idea generation process with the editorial team

Be part of creating one-off pieces of video content, but also continuing series that will delight our audience

Focus on what our audience will want to view and share

Create up to six videos per week, so you should be comfortable in a fast-paced, quick-turnaround environment

You have:

Excellence in camera skills, using HD video cameras – you will be the primary camera operator on golf video shoots

Proficiency in lighting, using LED panel lights and other lighting techniques

Proficiency in audio production – you will record your own sound in most situations

Excellence in editing skills using Adobe Premiere Pro

Have the ability to create bespoke animated graphics using After Effects and Photoshop

An understanding of how video content is presented by Golf Monthly and other prominent golf video producers

Ability to manage other video editors who freelance for the brand

Ability to manage your own diary, but with support from the Digital Editor

Ability to build strong relationships with editorial colleagues, who will not have your proficiency in video editing

Strong creative ideas on how to turn great editorial concepts into winning videos

A strong sense of visual style, to help our brands strengthen their identity in moving pictures

An awareness of the importance of branding consistency across all platforms

A can-do attitude and sense of fun which will infuse your work at TI Media

A full UK driving license

This role would be based at least three days per week in our office in Farnborough, Hampshire.

