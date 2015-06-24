Virtual Golf with Glenmorangie

Whisky giant Glenmorangie are challenging golf fans to a virtual tournament around the Old Course, with the winner getting the chance to play it for real…by Alex Clewett

Glenmorangie is launching a unique virtual golf tournament to celebrate its fourth year as partner of the Open Championship.

While the world’s golf stars will have to travel to Scotland to tackle the famous Old Course, you can do the same from the comfort of your home, online at glenmorangie.com

Entry to the Glenmorangie Challenge is free, with each monthly winner entered into a championship event, playing for an all-expenses paid trip to the Open in 2016 at Royal Troon, a round at the Old Course at St Andrews, a night at Glenmorangie’s luxury highland home, a private tour of the Glenmorangie Distillery and a round at the championship course at Royal Dornoch.

If you’re not lucky enough to win this incredible prize, then monthly prizes include TaylorMade drivers, a four ball ticket around Royal Troon including carts and a ‘Spirit of The Open’ themed golf kit including a Glenmorangie towel, golf ball and special triple hipflask.

The Glenmorangie Challenge is a partnership with WGT Golf, the world’s leading online golf game. In May and June, golfers had to tackle the front and back nines of the Old Course respectively, but in July players must test their skills over all 18 holes.

Glenmorangie’s CEO and President Marc Hoellinger sees no better time to celebrate its partnership with the Open Championship than 2015 at the home of golf, saying “The Open and Glenmorangie have a natural affinity.

The Open is renowned for its meticulous preparation of each Championship course –just as Glenmorangie is for every bottle of whisky it creates. We are proud that Glenmorangie remains the Spirit of The Open, particularly as the tournament returns to St Andrews, the Home of Golf.”

The Open is also celebrated in Glenmorangie’s new publication Unseen from Glenmorangie, which brings to life the unseen lengths and artistry behind the whisky.

It includes contributions from Glenmorangie’s golf ambassadors Sir Nick Faldo and Tony Jacklin, with four Open Championships between them, and David Cannon, the world’s leading golf photographer. The publication can be found at glenmorangie.com/unseen