Want To Work For Golf Monthly?

Golf Monthly is currently recruiting for an Account Director

Description – Account Director – Golf Monthly

Contact matthew.johnston@ti-media.com for an initial conversation

TI Media is at the forefront of creating quality content and brands that entertain and fuel the passions of millions of consumers every day. As well as being compelling storytellers, we inspire people and are a trusted voice for their interests. Our proud heritage spans over 160 years and includes over 40 of the UK’s best-loved brands including Ideal Home, What’s on TV, Country Life, Woman and Home, Trusted Reviews and Decanter.

Golf Monthly is seeking an experienced individual with a proven track record of success in advertising sales, and a good understanding of the golf industry landscape. Combining expert commercial, negotiation and creative sales skills you’ll be the driving factor as we as we continue our multi-platform growth.

Reporting into the Head of Sport, the Account Director will get a unique opportunity to work for the UKs biggest golf media brand, selling a range of solutions which span our print, digital, social and event platforms. You will also be expected to work across our other Sport brands, Rugby World and World Soccer when needed.

Ideally you will have a good understanding and proven experience in both advertising and content solutions at a senior level, possess digital sales skills, be able to identify new opportunities, and be seen as a creative thinker by clients and colleagues. You will lead from the front and play a prominent role with clients, and must be capable of strategic thinking and being focused on achieving the business objectives. You should be entrepreneurial in your actions and show a creative flair for meeting client briefs.

On a day-to-day basis you will:

Make outbound calls to new and existing clients and agencies of all sizes

Build relationships across all relevant stakeholders

Develop accounts

Attend client visits

Requirements

A proven track record of reaching and exceeding sales revenue goals within a sales environment;

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

Strong presentation skills, including Powerpoint and Word

Excellent strategic account management skills

The ability to build rapport with clients and offer a consultative sale to clients and partners

The ability to generate new business

Understanding of the golf market

The ability to work off your own initiative and the desire to contribute to ideas to grow the business

Please note this role is based in our Farnborough office, however we operate in a very agile way at TI Media. You will be expected to travel to London and be out and about with clients, but we can also offer home working when you are not required to attend the Farnborough office.

Contact matthew.johnston@ti-media.com for an initial conversation

Founded in 1911 by double Open and Amateur Champion Harold Hilton, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine