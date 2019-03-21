Take part in our new Tested By You magazine equipment review page and you could win a £50 voucher to spend at Foremost Golf, the UK’s Largest golf retail group

Win A £50 Foremost Golf Voucher By Submitting An Equipment Review!

From the June issue of Golf Monthly we’ll be introducing a new Reader Review page called ‘TESTED BY YOU’ where we’ll feature real world reviews from three different golfers.

We want you to tell us why you decided to buy the product and how it has been performing so far in around 100-200 words.

If your review is included in the mag you’ll win a £50 voucher to spend online at www.foremostgolf.com courtesy of Foremost Golf, the UK’s Largest golf retail group with over 1,000 expert PGA professionals nationwide.

You can visit www.foremostgolf.com to find your local store and get expert advice.

Reviews can be of any item of golf gear from drivers to irons, trolleys, balls, shoes or apparel.

If you fancy submitting a review please send an email to golfmonthly@ti-media.com with ‘TESTED BY YOU’ in the subject line, the info below and a head and shoulders passport style pic of you (taken with smartphone is fine!)