Oakley Sunglasses Amazon Prime Day Deals

Oakley Sunglasses Amazon Prime Day Deals

If you are like me, then I love a new pair of sunglasses, especially to play golf in – so when I heard about Oakley being part of Amazon Prime Day this year I got very excited.

Check out some fantastic offers below, all have a bit of a golf edge to them – if you want to browse the whole Oakley collection that is on sale today then got to the Oakley Amazon store.

Oakley Sunglasses Amazon Prime Day Deals

Oakley Men’s Radar EV Advancer Rectangular Sunglasses: $226 $103 at Amazon

You just can’t beat a pair of Oakley sunglasses. These are lightweight, comfortable and look great and really stand out from the crowd. An awesome pair of sporty glasses that will not let you down.

Oakley Men’s Holbrook Mix Rectangular Sunglasses: $216 $172.80 at Amazon

Incredible glasses that look great both on and off the course – these are certainly at the top of the range of what Oakley produce. The red accents on the frames are a real winning detail.

Oakley Men’s Sliver Rectangular Sunglasses: $130 $83.18 at Amazon

A fantastic product – but what an incredible deal – a new pair of Oakleys – especially ones that stand out as much at these pair, for under $85! Now that is not a deal to turn your nose up to.

Oakley Men’s M2 Frame XL Shield Sunglasses: $145 $116.80 at Amazon

When I think Oakley sunglasses these are the shape and style that I imagine. Packed full of technology so that you do not have to worry about wearing them when playing any shot.

Oakley Men’s Half Jacket 2.0 Sport Sunglasses: $136 $108.80 at Amazon

I have perhaps left my favourite pair until last, sleek an understated these have all the science you would expect from a pair of Oakleys and the style to boot. A cracker at a great price.

To keep up with everything in the world of golf make sure to check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.