Take a look at this very cool special edition of the globally popular board game.

Special Old Tom Morris Deluxe Monopoly Game Unveiled

To celebrate the bicentenary celebrations of Old Tom Morris in 2021, the Home of Golf has teamed up with Monopoly to create a unique limited deluxe edition of the world’s most famous board game.

In recognition of the birthday, only 200 will be made and will give players the opportunity to land on some of his most famous golf courses from around the UK and Ireland.

The game follows Tom on his remarkable golfing journey with the gameplay following his time as “Keeper of the Green” at Prestwick where he would win The Open Championship for the first of four victories.

Celebrate his passion for design, visiting some of the incredible courses he created across the British Isles. From Royal Dornoch in the north of Scotland to Royal North Devon on England’s south coast, he also travelled across land and sea to set out courses in Ireland, the Western Isles and Isle of Man. And, of course, in this edition all roads lead to St Andrews and the hallowed turf of the Old Course.

The game has a luxury design because of its craftsmanship and attention to detail. The board itself is made from stunning burled wood and has a gold foil game path along with gold tokens, houses and hotels. The integrated drawers and recessed faux-leather die rolling area also add to the premium feel.

St Andrews Links Commercial Director Danny Campbell said: “Plans are well underway to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Old Tom Morris throughout 2021. These celebrations will embody the diversity of the grand old man of golf’s achievements, the values he represents for our sport and his contribution to the game, which extended far beyond St Andrews.

“We are delighted that this project is now in production as a result of our collaboration with esteemed clubs on the Tom Morris trail such as Prestwick, Cruden Bay, Carnoustie, Nairn, Moray, Royal Dornoch and Rosapenna. Working with renowned board game companies, Winning Moves and Hasbro, we have been able to create something truly unique and very special. We are sure collectors and enthusiasts around the world will treasure the limited edition Old Tom Morris Monopoly board game as a cherished keepsake.

“We have received a number of pre-orders from golf clubs who share an affinity with Old Tom and St Andrews around the world and look forward to delivering the games to the 200 owners before Old Tom’s 200th birthday on 16 June 2021.”

Benjamin Thompson, Senior Commercial Manager Winning Moves UK Ltd, said: “The world’s best board game, a sporting icon and the Home of Golf have come together to create a truly unique version of Monopoly.

“Working with the team at St Andrews Links we have created this truly bespoke limited edition Old Tom Morris Monopoly. The pieces, money, tokens and cards celebrate Old Tom Morris and his storied impact on the game of golf. This deluxe edition is a must for any passionate golf fan or collector.”

