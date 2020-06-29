The Olympian played four rounds of golf in one day to raise thousands for the NHS.

Olympian Calum Giles Raises Thousands For NHS In 16-Hour Golf Marathon

On the 22nd of June, Olympic hockey player Calum Giles embarked on a 16-hour golf marathon, a distance that he actually very nearly covered.

Giles represented Great Britain during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta as well as the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Calum is currently captain at Hever Castle Golf Club and wanted to make sure he still raised money for his chosen charity.

So he decided to use the inspiration of the NHS workers doing 16 hour shifts to create his own fundraising idea.

Calum teed off at 5:28am and played right the way through until 9:45pm in order to raise money for the NHS. He tweeted throughout the day and when he finished he put out the video below too…

Managing 4 rounds on the long and hilly Hever Castle Championship course, Calum shot rounds of 75, 78, 75 and 83. He also had nine birdies and lost only three balls!

During the event he covered 21.5 miles, walked 43,070 steps and burned over 4,500 calories all in the hope of raising money for the NHS during this unprecedented time.

As things stand right now Calum has raised £6,285 for the NHS and it is not too late to donate either. You can do so here – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cg16

Calum wants to thank Hever Castle Golf Club, Motocaddy, Arccos Golf, Titleist, Physique Management and Max Golf Protein for supporting his day.

For more news and stories from the world of golf, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.