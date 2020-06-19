Olympian Calum Giles will play golf for 16-hours to help raise money for the NHS.

Olympian To Raise Money For NHS With 16-Hour Golf Shift

On the 22nd of June, Olympic Hockey player Calum Giles will undertake a 16 hour #NHSHeroes golf shift. Calum will tee off at 5:30am and play until 9:30 pm on the Championship course at Hever Castle Golf Club, in order to raise money for the NHS.

Calum was sworn in as Captain of his beloved golf club earlier this year and he soon realised that Covid-19 was going to have an enormous impact on his season. Rather than see the situation negatively and moan that he won’t have a normal year, Calum immediately committed to make sure that his season still left a legacy at Hever Castle.

“I’ve always been an optimist, I try to work as hard as possible to find a solution for problems and turn negatives in to positives.” Calum was inspired by the work that the incredible NHS staff were doing and decided that he wanted to raise money in order to recognise their contribution to the country.

“Originally I thought about playing 100 holes in a day, but then I watched an interview with an NHS worker on the news, she had just finished a 16 hour shift. It gave me the idea to replicate a 16 hour shift at the hospital. It seemed a fitting way to raise money for these amazing people who risk their lives every time they go to work, in order to save ours.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Calum has so far managed to secure backing from Motocaddy, Arccos Golf, Max Golf Protein and Titleist. “Once they heard what I was doing and who I was doing it for, they all jumped on board. They have all been incredibly supportive and I cannot thank them all enough.”

The aim is to raise £5000 on the day and you can donate via his Just Giving Page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cg16

So far the total raised is £1600, with your help Calum can get to his target of £5000 for the #NHSHeroes.

If you do decide to donate then you are not just helping the NHS but there is also an Arccos Golf Shot tracking system to be won.

All you have to do is visit his Just Giving page and donate a minimum of £10. Submit your guess for how many over Par you think Calum will be across the first four rounds that he plays. In the event of a tie breaker the winner will then be decided by how many birdies Calum makes, if it is still a tie it comes down to how many balls he loses.

There will be live streams and constant social media updates as to how Calum is getting on during the whole day. You can follow Calum at Twitter – @calumgiles and via Instagram @calum_giles.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram too.