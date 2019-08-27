The European Tour is at the Omega European Masters taking place at the magnificent Crans Sur Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland

Omega European Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is centre stage this week with the Omega European Masters taking place at the magnificent Crans Sur Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Mathew Fitzpatrick is on the hunt for a threepeat this week as he goes for his third European Masters title in a row – the Englishman (who was second last week) is 15/2 to win again.

He isn’t favourite though, as fresh off his FedExCup Triumph Rory McIlroy is playing and is 4/1 to win back-to-back.

The GM Tipster is having another solid year check out his results so far this year at our golf betting tips homepage.