Omega European Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is centre stage this week with the Omega European Masters taking place at the magnificent Crans Sur Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.
Mathew Fitzpatrick is on the hunt for a threepeat this week as he goes for his third European Masters title in a row – the Englishman (who was second last week) is 15/2 to win again.
He isn’t favourite though, as fresh off his FedExCup Triumph Rory McIlroy is playing and is 4/1 to win back-to-back.
Omega European Masters Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Sergio Garcia 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Hasn’t played in the event since 2015 the Spaniard has five appearances with four top 6s including a victory in 2005. Has had seven top 10s without a victory so far this year.
Bernd Wiesberger 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the form players in the world with two wins and two other top tens in his last 8 events. Love him at these odds – he finished 6th here in 2012.
Adri Arnaus 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has finished second on three occasions this year on the European Tour. Never played in the event before but there seems to be excellent value to be had at this price.
Scott Hend 1 point each way at 200/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie has lost in a play-off on two separate occasions in the event. A good 2019 that included a win at the Maybank Championship has been rather derailed over the last month with a flurry of missed cuts – at these odds he is still worth a flutter.
