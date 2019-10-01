The European Tour is back on continental Europe this week as Jon Rahm defends

Open de Espana Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is back on continental Europe this week with the Open de Espana being played at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

The event has not been at this venue since Padraig Harrington won here all the way back in 1996.

Last year Jon Rahm won the event and the Spaniard is in the field again this week to defend his title – he is a very short 3/1 to do that successfully.

Other well-fancied players include Sergio Garcia (6/1) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (10/1) – but there are also loads of non-Spanish players who should be in the mix.

Open de Espana Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Adri Arnaus 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has managed to have three 2nd place finishes this year, but alongside that has had 11 missed cuts (half of the events he has played in).

Jorge Campillo 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a wonderful season to date – with 6 top 10s including a victory. Was 5th in this event last season and at these odds he is worth a shout this week even if he has had a few missed cuts of late.

Jeunghun Wang 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Korean blows very hot and cold- but with a 5th last week at the Dunhilll Links Championship he could go on one of his runs of good results – decent odds to have a look at whether he will or not.

Nicolai Hojgaard 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The young Dane had had four top ten finishes this season including a 2nd place at the KLM Open a couple of weeks ago – this shot him up over 600 places in the World Rankings – has a good record playing on courses on continental Europe – worth a punt.

