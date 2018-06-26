This week on the European Tour is the Open de France, take a look at who the GM Tipster thinks will win
Open De France Golf Betting Tips
This week the European Tour is at a very important venue – Le Golf National will host the Ryder Cup in September but this week it has the Open De France.
Last season Tommy Fleetwood was in superb form to win the event, and the Englishman has been having a great 2018, he is 12/1 to win again this week.
Favourites alongside Fleetwood are Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, both also 12/1 and looking to get some pre Ryder Cup practice in.
Unsurprisingly there are plenty of golfers from both sides of the pond in attendance this week
The GM Tipster is having another good season, check out how he is doing with out Golf Betting Tips homepage.
HNA Open de France Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
Tommy Fleetwood is defending champion at Le Golf…
Bubba Watson Donates $200,000 To Charity
The Travelers Championship winner donated $200,000 of his…
Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing
HoSung Choi sent social media wild this weekend…
Open De France Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Rafa Cabrera Bello 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard was one of Europe’s best performers in the last Ryder Cup and he has an excellent record at this course – Two top 5 in his last two starts there. Two top 10s in his last three starts and a good US Open means I think his odds are too long to ignore.
Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 301/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 10s this year including a 6th at the US Open. Has a best finish of 12th at this venue, but cannot be ignored at this price. Will be up there on Sunday I have no doubt.
Alexander Levy 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet –The Frenchman has the best chance of representing his continent on home soil this year. He has won this season already and a good performance here this week should really help his chances. Hasn’t got the best record around this course with a 35th in 2014 being his highest finish. Will be supported incredibly by the fans and should put in an extra special performance this week.
Scott Hend 1 point each way at 110/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie has always been one of my favourite picks, and he is in excellent form right now. Three top 15 finishes in the last three weeks including a 7th in Germany last week. Has made the cut in all three appearances at Le Golf National.
Best of Luck to you. Terms and conditions Apply. 18+