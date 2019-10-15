The European Tour is in France this week for the Open De France being played at Le Golf National

Open De France Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour continues with another decent event with the Open De France being played at Le Golf National.

The event is playing rather second fiddle to the PGA Tour event this year, but there are still some familiar names in attendance.

Alex Noren is defending champion and also favourite this year as well – the Swede is 12/1 to win again in 2019.

Other players that are well fancied include Erik Van Rooyen (12/1) and Matthias Schwab (14/1).

The GM Tipster is having another solid year check out his results at our golf betting tips homepage.

Open De France Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Alex Noren 10 points to win at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am going for the favourite this week – the Swede has an exceptional record in the event and at the course – we he holed a monster putt on the 18th to put the icing on the European Teams Ryder Cup victory last year.

Matthew Southgate 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman was very close to winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship a few weeks back and not only is he in good form he has a very good record at Le Golf National with an 11th and 5th there in the past.

Victor Perez 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and will be pumped for his home Open this week. Not got a huge amunt of course knowledge, but is playing very solid.

Thongchai Jaidee 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The man from Thailand is certainly an outside bet – but he won here in 2016 and has also finished 2nd in the past – a decent each way shout for a small wager.

