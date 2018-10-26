The American, who has 1.5m Instagram followers, didn't renew her deal with PXG after a year with the company

Instagram Golfer Paige Spiranac Explains PXG Split

Social media golfer Paige Spiranac has split with her equipment sponsor PXG a year after signing with them.

Spiranac confirmed the news in a recent video where she announced a ‘BIG UPDATE’.

The American revealed that she had only signed a one year contract with the equipment company and decided not to renew.

“I wish there was some juicy drama or gossip I could tell you but there’s not,” she said in the video.

“There’s no drama, nothing interesting, I just felt like in this time in my career I just wanted to be independent.

Watch: Spiranac explains her decision:

“I was getting frustrated because I pride myself on only working with companies that I love, that I want to work with that I love their products and use their products even if I wasn’t sponsored by them and I never want people to think that I’m selling out.”