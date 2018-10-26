The American, who has 1.5m Instagram followers, didn't renew her deal with PXG after a year with the company
Instagram Golfer Paige Spiranac Explains PXG Split
Social media golfer Paige Spiranac has split with her equipment sponsor PXG a year after signing with them.
Spiranac confirmed the news in a recent video where she announced a ‘BIG UPDATE’.
The American revealed that she had only signed a one year contract with the equipment company and decided not to renew.
“I wish there was some juicy drama or gossip I could tell you but there’s not,” she said in the video.
“There’s no drama, nothing interesting, I just felt like in this time in my career I just wanted to be independent.
Watch: Spiranac explains her decision:
“I was getting frustrated because I pride myself on only working with companies that I love, that I want to work with that I love their products and use their products even if I wasn’t sponsored by them and I never want people to think that I’m selling out.”
Spiranac revealed that she wants to focus more on her content creation and posting honest reviews on new equipment to help golfers of all abilities.
The 25-year-old, who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimwear Issue earlier this year, is an ambassador for cyber bulling charity Cybersmile Foundation.
She has received vile abuse online in recent years, particularly over her inclusion in the 2015 and 2o16 Dubai Ladies Masters where, in 2016, he cried in her post-tournament press conference after missing the cut.
“I’m sorry, it’s just been a long week. It’s just I think I’m upset because it’s been a lot of stress on me and it’s a lot of pressure.
“I wanted to prove that it was for other reasons than just my social media.”
The American has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
