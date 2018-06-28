Man Creates Hilarious Petition To Get Hosung Choi Into The Open

Hosung Choi captured the hearts of golf fans last weekend and now there's a petition to get him to The Open

Hosung Choi became an internet sensation last weekend after getting plenty of TV time during the Korean Open.

WATCH: Hosung Choi’s viral golf swing

The 44-year-old has a swing like no other and it went viral as he got himself in contention before finishing in a tie for 5th place.

Two spots in next month’s Open at Carnoustie were up for grabs and Choi came up just shy with a final round of 74.

One man hasn’t taken Choi’s disappointing final round very well and has started a petition to get him to Carnoustie.

In the petition, titled ‘Give special exemption to Hosung Choi for 2018 Open Championship’, he addresses the R&A and compares the world number 500’s golf ability to Leonardo da Vinci’s painting skills.