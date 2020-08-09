What happens if there's a tie at the top after 72 holes?

What Is The PGA Championship Playoff Format?

The 2020 PGA Championship is set for a thrilling climax with a number of players in with a chance of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy come the end of the day.

But what happens if there is a tie after 72 holes?

What Is The PGA Championship Playoff Format?

All fours Majors have different playoff formats and the PGA Championship features a three-hole aggregate playoff.

The three-hole aggregate playoff will take place over holes 16, 17 and 18 at TPC Harding Park, which are a short par-4 at 336 yards, a 171 yard par-3 and then the demanding dogleg-left 480 yard par-4 18th.

If a tie still remains after the three holes it will go to sudden death, starting at 18 and then 16, 17 and 18 repeated until a winner is determined.

Related: PGA Championship Prize Money

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Masters features a sudden-death playoff, the US Open has a two-hole aggregate playoff whilst the Open is a four-hole aggregate.

The last time there was a playoff in the PGA Championship was in 2011 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner to win the Wanamaker Trophy in his first Major start.

There was also a playoff at the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits where Martin Kaymer defeated Bubba Watson.

Related: Where is the 2021 PGA Championship?

For the latest USPGA Championship news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels