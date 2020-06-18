The campaign, called #PGADraft2020 seeks to inspire more people into the game of golf.

PGA Launches Recruitment Campaign For Next Generation Of Professionals

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) has launched its new recruitment campaign to inspire more people to make a career in the game of golf.

The campaign is called #PGADraft2020 and it looks to use the expertise and experience of its members to make clear the career options available.

Some of the most high-profile members include European Tour players like Robert Rock, as well as world renowned golf coaches David Leadbetter and Dennis Pugh.

PGA Professionals are employed in more than 80 countries and #PGADraft2020 talks to those working around the world in areas including coaching, administration, retail and management.

The campaign also explores the career paths of head professionals, club managers and even golf club owners a little closer to home too.

“That trio of special letters represent a universally recognised qualification that is respected and valued the world over,” says PGA chief executive Robert Maxfield.

“Golf is a global game played in every corner of the world and a PGA qualification is a reassuring stamp of golfing expertise for prospective employers.”

“We are incredibly proud of the training programme we deliver,” says Dr Paul Wiseman, PGA executive director, education.

“It is recognised globally as world-leading and is the foundation upon which The PGA is built.

“It has been developed over the last 50 years to become a sophisticated education programme delivered in partnership with two leading universities plus tutors and coaches who are experts in their field.

“Our courses combine paid work experience, an academic qualification, and a range of PGA requirements including coaching qualifications together with 21 professional rounds of competitive golf.

“On completion, our graduates feel an enormous sense of pride as they move into full membership of the oldest professional association in golf and a wide variety of roles.”

The PGA offers three routes to qualification: a Foundation Degree in Professional Golf and Applied Golf Management Studies, both in association with the University of Birmingham, and the Diploma in Higher Education in Professional Golf in association with the University of the Highlands and Islands.

The next intake for all three courses will be in October 2020 and applications are open now.

To learn more, visit: www.draft.pga.info

