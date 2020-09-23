The next generation XBox Series X and Series S can be pre-ordered now, which you'll be able to play PGA Tour 2K21 on



PGA Tour 2K21 For XBox Series X Pre-Order

The next-generation XBox Series X and Series S consoles can be pre-ordered now ahead of their 10th November launch!

The brand new consoles promise faster load times, higher resolution and more stable frame rates than their predecessors.

And what’s more, the brand new PGA Tour 2K21 game will be available to play through backwards compatibility.

That means that if you’ve got the game already, you don’t need to buy a new one.

If you haven’t yet bought it you can still purchase it on Xbox One and it will be fine to play on the next-gen consoles.

Buy PGA Tour 2K21 from GAME for £44.99

XBox Series X Pre-Order –

As mentioned above, the next generation consoles will be released on 10th November.

The price of the Series X is currently at around £449, while the Series S – a smaller, digital-only console – is selling for around £249.

Stock is currently low in many places so if you want to pre-order one, act fast!

Remember that the cheaper and smaller XBox Series S only allows digital games to be played so make sure you’ve got yourself a digital copy of PGA Tour 2K21 if you want to play it.

