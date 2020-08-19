Hit the virtual links with the PGA Tour 2K21 official video game

PGA Tour 2K21 Game – What You Need To Know

PGA Tour 2K21 marks the first official PGA Tour video game since 2015.

Golf fans and gamers have been crying out for an official PGA Tour video game and it is finally being delivered by 2K Games and HB Studios.

Gamers will create their MyPlayer and take on the challenge of earning their Korn Ferry Tour card before progressing to the main tour with the goal of lifting the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship.

Along the way, you’ll encounter 15 officially-licensed courses and be able to personalise your MyPlayer with selected apparel and clubs, featuring brands like adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Callaway, TaylorMade and Bridgestone.

The PGA Tour season will feature 30 tournaments and you’ll earn sponsorships with brands and be faced with rivalries up against real-life PGA Tour pros.

Commentary will come from Australian Luke Elvy and 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem, well known to UK viewers through his Sky Sports broadcasting role.

As well as the single player career mode, the game will also feature extensive online options for players to tee it up with friends and others with formats including alternate-shot, stroke play, skins and four-player scramble.

As well as that, Online Societies will encourage players to invite their squad to run full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings.

PGA Tour 2K21 – Confirmed Courses

Atlantic Beach Country Club

Copperhead Course, Innisbrook – Valspar Championship

East Lake Golf Club, Tour Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Wells Fargo Championship

Riviera Country Club, Genesis Invitational

TPC Boston, The Northern Trust

TPC Deere Run, John Deere Classic

TPC Louisiana, Zurich Classic

TPC River Highlands, Travelers Championship

TPC San Antonio, Valero Texas Open

TPC Sawgrass, The Players Championship

TPC Scottsdale, Waste Management Phoenix Open

TPC Southwind, WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

TPC Summerlin, Shriners Open

TPC Twin Cities, 3M Open

Each course takes several months for the developers at HB Studios to build, and it starts by partnering with Terra Imaging to capture and process detailed aerial drone footage of each one to ensure the green complexes and course undulations are as life-like as possible.

The drones to capture nearly every real-life detail of the courses, down to 1cm of accuracy, and then convert the data to 3D images for HB Studios developers to recreate in-game.

As well as the official licensed courses, gamers will also be able to create their own course via the PGA Tour 2K21 Course Designer. Check out the trailer below:

PGA Tour 2K21 – Confirmed Golfers

The video game will feature 12 real-life professional golfers, headlined by 2017 PGA Champion and former World No.1 Justin Thomas.

Justin Thomas

Cameron Champ

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Kuchar

Kevin Kisner

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel

Ian Poulter

Tony Finau

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Patrick Cantlay

PGA Tour 2K21 comes out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Friday 21st August.

