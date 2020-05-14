Justin Thomas is the cover star for the game that launches on 21st August

PGA Tour 2K21 Video Game Revealed

The brand new PGA Tour 2K21 video game featuring cover star Justin Thomas will be coming to consoles on Friday 21st August.

Golf fans have been waiting five years for an official PGA Tour video game and thanks to 2K, the makers of The Golf Club, our prayers have been answered.

WATCH: PGA Tour 2K21 Video Game trailer –

The game will see a single player career mode where players compete on the PGA Tour with the quest to win the FedEx Cup.

You’ll encounter plenty of well-known tournaments along the way mixed in with a ‘broadcast-style presentation, state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system’.

There will be 12 PGA Tour pros featuring on the game, including cover star Justin Thomas, the former World No.1, 2017 USPGA Champion and FedEx Cup winner.

The game features 15 licensed PGA Tour courses and also comes with a custom Course Designer feature.

Whilst we’ve had no official confirmation on courses yet, we can confirm from the trailers released so far that some of the courses and tournaments included are –

TPC Sawgrass, Players Championship

East Lake, Tour Championship

Riviera, Genesis Invitational

TPC Scottsdale, Waste Management Phoenix Open

TPC Louisiana, Zurich Classic

TPC Deere Run, John Deere Classic

Innisbrook Copperhead, Valspar Championship

TPC San Antonio, Valero Texas Open

Commentary will come from Australian Luke Elvy and 2002 USPGA Champion Rich Beem, well known to UK viewers through his Sky Sports broadcasting role.

Gamers will be able to customise their player using thing MyPLAYER feature that has licensed apparel and equipment from adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Malbon Golf and more.

As well as the single player career mode, the game will also feature extensive online options for players to tee it up with friends and others online with formats including alternate-shot, stroke play, skins and four-player scramble.

As well as that, Online Societies will encourage players to invite their squad to run full seasons and tournaments with unique entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings.

“Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honour,” said Justin Thomas.

“I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”

2K has partnered with adidas and pre-ordered games will come will the 2K/adidas Codechaos MyPLAYER Pack featuring special adidas apparel including the Codechaos shoes.

The game has been developed by HB Studios and 2K, the company behind the successful WWE, NBA, The Golf Clu and Borderlands games.

It will be out worldwide on Friday 21st August and available to play on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.

