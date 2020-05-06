A brand new PGA Tour golf game is on its way, developed by 2K Games

PGA Tour Golf Game To Return – PGA Tour 2K21

The Tiger Woods PGA Tour golf games were legendary but they’ve dried up in recent years since the Rory McIlroy PGA Tour game in 2015, which did not get the best of reviews.

However…the game is returning!

Previously the game was made by EA but the new PGA Tour game is being developed by 2K Games, the people behind the hugely successful NBA, WWE and Borderlands franchises.

The company is also the developer for the game ‘The Golf Club’, which has been a viable alternative to EA Sports’ offering over the past few years.

2K Games released a very short teaser video showing TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship, with full details set to be released on the 14th May.

Watch the teaser video below:

