Lefty shows off his moves in the new Mizzen+Main advert
WATCH: Phil Mickelson Stars In Amazing Shirt Advert
Phil Mickelson signed with Mizzen+Main this year to wear their dress shirts on the course and has attracted much attention for wearing them.
Lefty has insisted that they are, as Mizzen+Main say, performance dress shirts allowing for flexibility and breathability during the swing.
And Mickelson is seen showing off the flexibility in this incredible new advert, where he is dancing around whilst dodging, kicking and catching golf balls in his ultra-flexible shirt.
The tagline at the end ‘Move Like Phil’ is apt, with one Twitter user asking if they had to fake the kick seen in the ad. Mizzen+Main, who clearly have a very good marketing and social media department, confirmed the kick was not edited.
They replied with “oh it’s real.”
Watch the video below:
Mickelson currently ranks 21st in the world. He has won 43 times on the PGA Tour including five majors.
His last victory came at this year’s WGC-Mexico Championship, where he became the oldest ever WGC winner, and his last major came at the 2013 Open at Muirfield.
