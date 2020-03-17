The final takes place on 28th July with the winner gaining a spot in the British Masters Pro-Am the following day

Ping Junior Masters 2020 At Close House Launched

A new, exciting junior golf tournament has been launched by Close House, Ping and Lee Westwood to take place this summer during the build-up to the British Masters.

The British Masters once again visits Close House, near Newcastle, and will be hosted by Lee Westwood, as it was in 2017.

Westwood, Close House and Ping all believe very passionately about the importance of introducing young people to the game of golf.

In 2019 Close House delivered subsidised coaching in 26 schools within the community as well as hosting a school’s golf festival for over 200 children from 18 different schools.

“Helping to get more kids in the north excited about the game is very important. It’s been brilliant to see this event grow and develop and I can’t wait to meet this year’s participants in July,” commented Close House ambassador, Lee Westwood.

“It’s a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the eventual winner to play a part in the British Masters and tee it up with some of the world’s very best golfers,” he added.

The final will be held on Tuesday 28th July, two days prior to the European Tour event, with each finalist receiving a Ping cap as well as VIP access to the Hero Challenge taking place on the Tyne river.

The overall winner will also receive entry into the 2020 British Masters pro-am on Wednesday 29th July.

Qualifying stages for the tournament are scheduled to take place at local clubs across the north of England from April, with each club’s Junior Open serving as a qualifier to the Ping Junior Masters – with close to 90 spots available for the final.

John Clark, Managing Director of Ping Europe, commented: “Over the last few years the Junior Masters has had an incredibly positive impact on junior golf in the region and the support that Close House and Ping ambassador, Lee Westwood, has shown has been crucial in making the event what it is today.”

The first qualifying event is set to take place in April in Newcastle, with the remainder being played throughout the season at venues in Middlesbrough, Worksop, Ladybank and Bradford before the final at Close House in July.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have done at Close House to establish the Ping Junior Masters as an annual event,” added Sir Graham Wylie, owner of Close House.

For more information on the PING Junior Masters and Close House, visit www.closehouse.com/british-masters.

