Trump International Golf Links Scotland will be getting a new course as well as 550 homes

Plans Approved For 550 Homes At Trump International Golf Links Scotland

The Trump Organisation has been given the green light to build 550 homes at Trump International Golf Links in Menie, Aberdeenshire.

Cottages and larger homes worth up to £1m are set to be built on what will be known as the ‘Trump Estate’, which will also feature shops and restaurants.

The plans were backed by local councillors by 38 votes to 24.

This comes after a second course at the resort was granted approval earlier this week.

The new course will be called the ‘MacLeod’, named after US President Donald Trump’s Scottish mother Mary Anne MacLeod.

It is to be built to the south and west of the current Championship course, which features highly in Golf Monthly’s UK and Ireland Top 100 Course rankings.

Councillors on the Formartine area committee in Aberdeenshire approved the plans for the second course by eight votes to four.

They recommended planning permission subject to conditions.

The 550 homes, shops, restaurants and new course is hoped to boost tourism as well as the economy in the local area.

The Championship course at Trump International opened for play in 2012 and was designed by Martin Hawtree.

The Golf Monthly Top 100 panel say, “The ‘wow’ factor in among towering dunes never lets up right from the start to finish,” calling it “a spectacular course offering the best of modern links golf.”

Executive vice president for Trump International Scotland, Sarah Malone, said: “We have already built what is widely recognised as being one of the greatest golf courses in the world and have delivered on our promise to create an internationally-renowned links that draws tens of thousands of golfers and visitors.

“The second golf course, designed to the same world-class standards, will be a tremendous addition to the site. We remain fully committed to delivering on our original vision, despite the many obstacles that have been thrown at us.”