Golfers can play in two-balls with someone from outside of their household in England from Wednesday

Confirmed! You Can Play Golf With One Other Person Outside Your Household From Wednesday

Golf courses in England will open on Wednesday and players can play with others from different households in two-balls.

The new information has been released by the government today after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced easing of the current lockdown measures.

A new document today says that golf courses can now open “but you should only use these alone, with members of your household, or with one other person from outside your household, while keeping two metres apart.”

Per the R&A’s recent guidance, there will be many restrictions in place whilst playing and clubhouses will remain shut for the foreseeable future.

Flagsticks will be kept in at all times and must not be touched, bunker rakes, ball washers and bins will be out of use and golfers must stay two metres apart at all times.

People can travel to outdoor spaces irrespective of distance, although golfers just outside of England on the other side of the Welsh and Scottish borders will not be allowed to travel in to England to play golf, it seems.

Courses in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland currently remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“When travelling to outdoor spaces, it is important that people respect the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and do not travel to different parts of the UK where it would be inconsistent with guidance or regulations issued by the relevant devolved administration,” the document says.

