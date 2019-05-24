Golf Monthly readers have the opportunity to play in the 2019 BMW Golf Cup International

Play In The BMW Golf Cup International At Hillside Or Woburn

We’ve seen Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka claim the Masters and USPGA so far in 2019 but now it’s your turn to test your game in a Major amateur event.

Here is an opportunity for Golf Monthly readers to tee it up in one of the BMW Golf Cup International Regional Qualifiers, with both taking place on courses that feature in our UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings.

One of them is 2019’s British Masters venue Hillside and the other is the Duke’s Course at Woburn.

The stunning Hillside in Lancashire is a mix of heathland and links, and features one of the best back nines you’ll find on these shores.

ENTER THE 2019 BMW GOLF CUP INTERNATIONAL HERE

Elevated tees on the run in also provide wonderful views to the Lake District in the north and Snowdonia in the south, but these shouldn’t distract from the sheer quality of the holes.

The Duke’s Course at Woburn in Buckinghamshire is the oldest of the three stunning tree-lined courses on the estate, and is famous for its memorable downhill par-3 3rd hole.

It has hosted numerous professional tournaments including the British Masters, Women’s British Open and Travis Perkins Senior Masters.

Golfers that qualify for Hillside or Woburn will have the opportunity to play in the National Final taking place on 03-05 October 2019.

About the tournament

BMW is a global supporter of the professional game since 1989 as the Official sponsor of the Ryder Cup and European Tour.

BMW holds a number of world class tournaments that include the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, United Kingdom, the BMW International Open in Germany and the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour in the USA.

Play in the 2019 BMW Golf Cup International –

Regional Finals

Hillside Golf Club, Monday 8 July

Cost: £215

Woburn Golf Club, Wednesday 17th July

Cost: £215

National Final

Held at the Old Course Hotel and the Castle Course, St Andrews, 3-5 October

Leading players from each Regional Final qualify

On course prizes

World Final

2019 Final taking place in South Africa in March 2020 – venue TBC

Leading player from each of the three handicap categories qualify for the UK team

The cost includes the Regional Final and entry into the National and World Finals should a player qualify.

What’s included

Gifts on arrival

Breakfast prior to play

Practice

Trackman session

Lunch after golf

Complimentary bar

Refreshments on the course

Format

Play will be in three categories:

Men 0-12 Handicap

Men 13-28 Handicap

Ladies 0-28 Handicap

Players with handicaps higher than this can still play but must play off 28.

From the Regional Finals, players will qualify to the National final as follows:

Men 0-12 handicap – Leading 3 players

Men 13-28 Handicap – Leading 3 players

Ladies 0-28 Handicap – Leading player

From the National Final, the leading player from the categories above will qualify to the World Final.