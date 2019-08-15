Entries open for the ballot on the 21st August to play at the Home of Golf

Here’s How You Can Play St Andrews Old Course In 2020

St Andrews Old Course is the Home of Golf and should be on top of every single golfer’s bucket list.

It is arguably the most famous golf course in the world, and what makes it even better is that it is accessible to the public.

Always dreamed of teeing off in front of the R&A clubhouse? Seeing if you can avoid the Road Hole Bunker? Walking over the Swilcan Bridge? Here is your chance.

Advance applications have opened for you to play in the 2020 season with four options available: High Season, Shoulder Season, Low Season and Single Golfer.

Obviously the Single Golfer is just for one-balls whilst the other options allow you to book for a minimum of two players and then a maximum of 8 (High Season), 16 (Shoulder Season) and unlimited (Low Season).

Here are how the packages shape up –

High Season

20th April – 18th October 2020

Minimum of 2 golfers, maximum of 8

2 course package – Old Course + a choice of 2nd course

£340 per person

Shoulder Season

1st-19th April and 19th-31st October 2020

Minimum of 2 golfers, maximum of 16

2 course package – Old Course + a choice of 2nd course

£240 per person

Low Season

1st January-31st March and 1st November-31st December 2020

Minimum of 2 golfers, no maximum

Individual green fees apply

Single Golfer

20th April-31st July

Old Course + Castle Course

£340 per person

Applications open on Wednesday 21st August at 10am and close at midnight on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

View the booking page here

You will be asked to log in or create a new account before an online application form.

Only one application is allowed per group and you must make separate applications for the different packages if you’re applying for more than one.

Once all applications are in, a ballot will be made. Good luck!

