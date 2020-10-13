One of the biggest talking points from Wentworth was Tyrrell Hatton's hoodie...
Podcast: Are Hoodies Acceptable Golf Attire?
We look back on Tyrrell Hatton’s stunning Wentworth win and ask whether hoodies are acceptable golf attire after the Englishman’s hooded jumper was one of the week’s biggest talking points. We also discuss Martin Laird’s PGA Tour victory and Sei Young Kim’s maiden Major title. All that plus previews of this week’s CJ Cup and Scottish Championship, enjoy!
