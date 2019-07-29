Golf Monthly's Editor-at-large Bill Elliott joins the podcast to discuss his 40+ year career covering the game
Podcast: Bill Elliott – My Life In Golf
Golf Monthly’s Editor-at-large and legendary journalist Bill Elliott joins the clubhouse this week to share some stories from his 40+ year career covering the game of golf.
Bill covered his first Open in 1969 and this year’s Championship at Royal Portrush was his 46th.
He has covered 35 Masters too, and spent his career working for the likes of the Express, the Observer and the Guardian.
He shares stories of his encounters with Seve, Sandy Lyle and Peter Alliss, as well as Augusta, how the game of golf has changed and much more.
Listen below…Enjoy!
WATCH: Sergio Garcia Damages Tee Box At WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational
The Spaniard dug his driver into a tee…
Koepka Eases To WGC Memphis Win As McIlroy Fades
The World Number One shot a bogey-free 65…
6 Things You Can Learn From Tiger Woods
Top 25 coach Ged Walters analyses the 15-time…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels