Podcast: Bill Elliott – My Life In Golf

Golf Monthly’s Editor-at-large and legendary journalist Bill Elliott joins the clubhouse this week to share some stories from his 40+ year career covering the game of golf.

Bill covered his first Open in 1969 and this year’s Championship at Royal Portrush was his 46th.

He has covered 35 Masters too, and spent his career working for the likes of the Express, the Observer and the Guardian.

He shares stories of his encounters with Seve, Sandy Lyle and Peter Alliss, as well as Augusta, how the game of golf has changed and much more.

Listen below…Enjoy!