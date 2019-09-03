On this week's podcast we ask how to get more younger players into the game
Podcast: How Can We Get More Millennials Into Golf?
This week we look back on the European Masters and Tom Lewis’ Korn Ferry Tour Championship victory.
We also hear tips from Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia, ask how we can get more millennials into golf and answer your social media questions.
