Podcast: Can Mickelson Finally Win The US Open?

This week Tom and Elliott look back over Phil Mickelson’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory and discuss his career and chances of winning the US Open.

We also wrap up the Vic Open and look ahead to the Genesis Open at Riviera on the PGA Tour and the World Super 6 Perth on the European Tour.

Rory McIlroy gives us some exclusive practice tips and Bubba Watson goes in depth on his unique equipment setup.

We, of course, end with a quiz…can Tom finally win?

