We reflect on a controversial weekend where slow play was very much on the agenda
Podcast: How Can We Stop Slow Play? + Harrington’s Tips
In this week’s podcast Tom and Elliott look back on a controversial weekend in New Jersey where Bryson DeChambeau and slow play were the talking points.
We look back on the golf and ask what can be done to speed up play.
As well as that we discuss Tiger Woods’ withdrawl and we hear from three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington who shares some superb tips.
As ever, we finish with our usual quiz. Enjoy!
