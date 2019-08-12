We reflect on a controversial weekend where slow play was very much on the agenda

Podcast: How Can We Stop Slow Play? + Harrington’s Tips

In this week’s podcast Tom and Elliott look back on a controversial weekend in New Jersey where Bryson DeChambeau and slow play were the talking points.

We look back on the golf and ask what can be done to speed up play.

Golf Monthly Instruction

As well as that we discuss Tiger Woods’ withdrawl and we hear from three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington who shares some superb tips.

Trending On Golf Monthly

As ever, we finish with our usual quiz. Enjoy!