Podcast: Claude Harmon’s 10 Best Golf Tips

Elliott Heath

This week we look back on a busy weekend plus hear from Brooks Koepka's coach Claude Harmon

TAGS:

Podcast: Claude Harmon’s 10 Best Golf Tips

On this week’s podcast we look back on the weekend’s golf where Hannah Green, Chez Reavie and Andrea Pavan all had big wins.

We hear from Brooks Koepka’s coach Claude Harmon who reveals his 10 best golf tips, discuss the golf ball-related DQ’s on Tour last week and finish with our usual quiz.

Enjoy!

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels