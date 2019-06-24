This week we look back on a busy weekend plus hear from Brooks Koepka's coach Claude Harmon
Podcast: Claude Harmon’s 10 Best Golf Tips
On this week’s podcast we look back on the weekend’s golf where Hannah Green, Chez Reavie and Andrea Pavan all had big wins.
We hear from Brooks Koepka’s coach Claude Harmon who reveals his 10 best golf tips, discuss the golf ball-related DQ’s on Tour last week and finish with our usual quiz.
Enjoy!
Seniors Disqualified From Tournament For Playing The Wrong Ball
Paul Lawrie and Carl Mason were both disqualified…
Hannah Green Wins Women’s PGA Championship
The 22-year-old became the first Australian female Major…
Andrea Pavan Wins BMW International Open After Play-off
The Italian beat Matthew Fitzpatrick to win his…
Chez Reavie Wins Travelers Championship
The American won for the first time on…
