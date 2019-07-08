This week we look back on big wins for Wolff and Rahm and ask whether John Daly should be allowed a buggy at The Open
Podcast: Should Daly Be Allowed A Buggy At The Open?
On the podcast this week we look back at big wins for Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm and also look ahead to the Scottish Open and John Deere Classic.
We also discuss John Daly being denied a buggy for The Open, Harrington’s comments on Woods’ Open prep, answer your questions and finish with our usual quiz.
