1992 Masters champion Fred Couples speaks exclusively to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast this week
Podcast: Fred Couples Exclusive + End Of Season Preview
This week we hear from 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples who reveals his dislike for the arm-lock putting technique and players lining up their golf balls on the putting green, amongst many other things.
We also look back on wins for JT Poston and Hinako Shibuno and look ahead to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the end of the European Tour season.
The quiz returns this week so stay tuned until the end.
