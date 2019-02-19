Listen to our latest podcast below...

Podcast: Are We Being Harsh On JB Holmes? + ‘Kuchar’s Reputation Gone Forever’

This week Tom and Elliott discuss the Genesis Open and JB Holmes’ slow play as well as the World Super 6 Perth where we have audio from Ryan Fox’s winner’s press conference.

We also chat Kuchar’s caddie controversy, preview the WGC-Mexico and hear from Rory McIlroy on his mental game.

We once again finish with a quiz, enjoy!

