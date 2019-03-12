Rose exclusive interview, Rory's lack of winning touch plus golf's need for a fifth Major...

Podcast: Justin Rose Exclusive Interview

This week we have an exclusive interview with Justin Rose + ask two big questions… Has Rory McIlroy lost his winning touch? and Does golf need a fifth Major?

We also look back on the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Francesco Molinari’s win, take our usual quiz and more!

