Podcast: Koepka And McIlroy Exclusive Interviews

This week we have an exclusive interview with Brooks Koepka plus Rory McIlroy talks about technique in the golf swing.

We also have an exclusive interview with the Oman Open winner Kurt Kitayama.

There is rules chat (again) after more controversies, a review of the Honda Classic, previews of the Qatar Masters and Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the quiz!

