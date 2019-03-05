This week we have exclusives from Brooks Koepka, Rory Mcilroy and Kurt Kitayama
Podcast: Koepka And McIlroy Exclusive Interviews
This week we have an exclusive interview with Brooks Koepka plus Rory McIlroy talks about technique in the golf swing.
We also have an exclusive interview with the Oman Open winner Kurt Kitayama.
There is rules chat (again) after more controversies, a review of the Honda Classic, previews of the Qatar Masters and Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the quiz!
Listen on Soundcloud below:
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here
Europeans Defend New Rules Of Golf
A number of Europeans tweeted their support for…
10 Golf Controversies Of 2019
It has been a controversial start to the…
Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Woods cites a neck strain that he has…
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the gear Francesco…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels