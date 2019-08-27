This week we hear from two-time Major winner Mark O'Meara

Podcast: McIlroy Wins FedEx Cup + Mark O’Meara

Tom and Elliott look back on Rory McIlroy’s FedEx Cup win at East Lake where he beat Xander Schauffele to lift the trophy for the second time.

We also discuss Erik Van Rooyen’s maiden victory at the Scandinavian Invitation, look ahead to this week’s European Masters and hear from two-time Major winner Mark O’Meara.

