Elliott Heath

This week we're in Portrush for the 148th Open Championship

Podcast: Open Championship Preview

This week we are at Royal Portrush for the 148th Open Championship.

Tom and Elliott are joined by GM’s Editor-at-large and legendary journalist Bill Elliott.

Bill shares some great insight and stories as we preview the year’s final Major.

Stay tuned until the end for our special Open quiz!

https://soundcloud.com/golfmonthly/portrush-open-preview

