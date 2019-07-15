This week we're in Portrush for the 148th Open Championship

Podcast: Open Championship Preview

This week we are at Royal Portrush for the 148th Open Championship.

Tom and Elliott are joined by GM’s Editor-at-large and legendary journalist Bill Elliott.

Bill shares some great insight and stories as we preview the year’s final Major.

Stay tuned until the end for our special Open quiz!

