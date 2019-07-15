This week we're in Portrush for the 148th Open Championship
Podcast: Open Championship Preview
This week we are at Royal Portrush for the 148th Open Championship.
Tom and Elliott are joined by GM’s Editor-at-large and legendary journalist Bill Elliott.
Bill shares some great insight and stories as we preview the year’s final Major.
Stay tuned until the end for our special Open quiz!
https://soundcloud.com/golfmonthly/portrush-open-preview
