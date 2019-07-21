We look back on a monumental week on the north coast of Northern Ireland
Podcast: Open Championship Review
We’re live from Portrush in our 148th Open Championship wrap up. Tom and Elliott are joined by Neil Tappin to discuss a wonderful week in Northern Ireland where Shane Lowry became the Champion Golfer of the Year.
We praise the course, look back on Rory McIlroy’s Open, discuss Tiger Woods, future Open venues and much more. Enjoy!
Expand Why Shane Lowry Wasn’t The Only Winner At Portrush This Week
Why Shane Lowry Wasn’t The Only Winner At Portrush This Week
Dan Davies writes from Royal Portrush after Shane…
Expand Koepka Questions ‘Frustrating’ JB Holmes’ Slow Play
Koepka Questions ‘Frustrating’ JB Holmes’ Slow Play
The World Number One says players should be…
Expand Imperious Lowry Lands Maiden Major
Imperious Lowry Lands Maiden Major
Certain sporting victories carry more significance than others.…
For all the Open Championship fallout, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels