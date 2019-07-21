We look back on a monumental week on the north coast of Northern Ireland

Podcast: Open Championship Review

We’re live from Portrush in our 148th Open Championship wrap up. Tom and Elliott are joined by Neil Tappin to discuss a wonderful week in Northern Ireland where Shane Lowry became the Champion Golfer of the Year.

We praise the course, look back on Rory McIlroy’s Open, discuss Tiger Woods, future Open venues and much more. Enjoy!