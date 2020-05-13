We chat to 2019 European Tour Rookie of the Year Robert MacIntyre
Podcast: Robert MacIntyre Interview + Golf In England Returns
We chat to 2019 European Tour Rookie of the Year Robert MacIntyre on life in Oban, his career so far and future goals. Tom and Elliott chat about golf returning in England and ask whether the Ryder Cup should go ahead without fans. Listen below –
