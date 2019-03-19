We look back on a brilliant Players Championship plus hear from McIlroy and his coach Michael Bannon
Podcast: Rory McIlroy We Salute You
On this week’s pod Tom and Elliott look back on a brilliant week at TPC Sawgrass where Rory McIlroy ended his win drought in spectacular fashion.
We have exclusives with Rory and his long-time coach Michael Bannon, plus previews of this week’s tournaments and our quiz.
