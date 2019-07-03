This week we hear from Lucas Bjerregaard and look ahead to the Irish Open at Lahinch

Podcast: Is Rory Right To Miss The Irish Open? + Lucas Bjerregaard

This week we look back on the Andalucia Valderrama Masters and Rocket Mortgage Classic where we had two very interesting winners.

We also hear from Danish star Lucas Bjerregaard and preview the Irish and 3M Opens on the European and PGA Tours this week.

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here