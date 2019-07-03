This week we hear from Lucas Bjerregaard and look ahead to the Irish Open at Lahinch
Podcast: Is Rory Right To Miss The Irish Open? + Lucas Bjerregaard
This week we look back on the Andalucia Valderrama Masters and Rocket Mortgage Classic where we had two very interesting winners.
We also hear from Danish star Lucas Bjerregaard and preview the Irish and 3M Opens on the European and PGA Tours this week.
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here
Rory McIlroy To Miss Irish Open
The four-time Major winner has confirmed that he…
Lucas Bjerregaard What’s In The Bag?
Check out what clubs free agent Lucas Bjerregaard…
Lahinch Golf Club Old Course Review
Vast sand hills swathed in knee-high rough, quick…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels