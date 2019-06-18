This week we look back on Gary Woodland's US Open win at Pebble Beach amongst many other things...

Podcast: US Open Review

Tom and Elliott look back over the weekend’s events at Pebble Beach where Gary Woodland won his maiden Major and Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy both fell away.

We also hear from Louis Oosthuizen ahead of the Open Championship and preview this week’s PGA, European and LPGA Tour action.

As always, stay tuned until the end for our quiz.

