We ask how the coronavirus has affected golf at both professional and grassroots level

Podcast: When Will Golf Return?

Tom Clarke and Elliott Heath, who are both working from home this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, speak over Skype to try and figure out when we will see golf back on our TV screens.

We talk The Masters, The Open, the Ryder Cup, the European Tour, the PGA Tour and more. We also discuss how golf in the UK is coping in these difficult times. Listen below:

