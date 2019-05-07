The four-time Major winner turned 30 at the weekend - how many Majors will he win in the next decade?

Podcast: Will Rory Win More Majors In His 30s?

On this week’s Clubhouse Podcast we look back at the weekend and Max Homa and Mikko Korhonen‘s wins, preview the British Masters and Byron Nelson, hear from Adidas Golf’s Global Footwear Director and take our usual quiz.

We also ask whether Rory McIlroy will win more Majors in his 30s, chat about why golf is so frustrating and congratulate Tiger Woods on his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here