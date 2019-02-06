Four greens were vandalised at a golf course near Dundee at the weekend

Police Enquiries After Shocking Golf Course Vandalism

Tayside Police are carrying out enquires after some disgraceful vandalism at a golf course near Dundee.

The damage occurred at Camperdown Golf Course after motorbikes were believed to have been ridden around the greens, ripping up large areas of the putting surfaces.

The 1st, 3rd, 4th and 9th holes were affected.

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been extensive damage to Camperdown Golf Course.

“As this is now a police matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time although we would encourage anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”

Police are asking if anybody knows who is responsible and to call 101 if you do, quoting 0608 of 25 Feb.

