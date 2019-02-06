Four greens were vandalised at a golf course near Dundee at the weekend
Police Enquiries After Shocking Golf Course Vandalism
Tayside Police are carrying out enquires after some disgraceful vandalism at a golf course near Dundee.
The damage occurred at Camperdown Golf Course after motorbikes were believed to have been ridden around the greens, ripping up large areas of the putting surfaces.
The 1st, 3rd, 4th and 9th holes were affected.
A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been extensive damage to Camperdown Golf Course.
“As this is now a police matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time although we would encourage anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”
Police are asking if anybody knows who is responsible and to call 101 if you do, quoting 0608 of 25 Feb.
Related: Houston vandals caught after damage to PGA Tour course
Brooks Koepka: Sergio Garcia Acted Like A Child
The three-time Major winner says Garcia needs to…
Podcast: ‘Garcia Needs To Take A Long, Hard Look At Himself’
This week we discuss Sergio Garcia's Saudi DQ,…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels